Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $794,000 Holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (LSXMK)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 27.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,256 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 931.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the second quarter valued at $120,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the second quarter valued at $188,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LSXMK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their target price on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 12th.

Shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C stock opened at $38.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.46. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a 12-month low of $36.89 and a 12-month high of $48.56.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and Sirius XM on Demand over its Internet radio service through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

