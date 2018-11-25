Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 2,100 Shares of TransUnion (TRU)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in TransUnion by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 19,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in TransUnion in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,515,000. First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in TransUnion by 295.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 368,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,406,000 after buying an additional 275,374 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in TransUnion by 233.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,859,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,196 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in TransUnion by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. 99.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider James M. Peck sold 141,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.04, for a total value of $8,774,193.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 381,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,676,139.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Timothy Elberfeld sold 1,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total transaction of $105,294.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,566 shares in the company, valued at $831,115.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on TRU. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up previously from $71.00) on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of TransUnion from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.54.

NYSE TRU opened at $60.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.86. TransUnion has a one year low of $53.11 and a one year high of $79.48.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. TransUnion had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $603.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.54%.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

