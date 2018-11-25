Rockwell Collins (COL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 10,534,529 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 657% from the previous session’s volume of 1,391,048 shares.The stock last traded at $141.63 and had previously closed at $129.68.

Several analysts recently weighed in on COL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Rockwell Collins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rockwell Collins in a report on Monday, September 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Rockwell Collins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.46%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis increased its stake in Rockwell Collins by 419.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,178,779 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $158,758,000 after acquiring an additional 952,064 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Rockwell Collins by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,951,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $262,882,000 after acquiring an additional 51,627 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Collins by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 106,616 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,359,000 after acquiring an additional 44,360 shares during the period. BB&T Corp increased its stake in Rockwell Collins by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 7,860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Collins by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 8,513 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Collins, Inc designs, produces, and supports communications and aviation systems worldwide. The company's Interior Systems segment offers commercial aircraft seats; galley structures, food and beverage preparation equipment, and water and waste systems; oxygen and passenger service equipment; cabin lighting systems; and business jet and general aviation interior products.

