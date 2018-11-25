Rogers Co. (ROG) Position Lifted by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 65.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,441 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Rogers were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in shares of Rogers by 13.9% in the third quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 3,272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in Rogers by 13.3% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rogers by 0.3% in the second quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,076 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,954,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Rogers by 2.3% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 30,839 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rogers by 34.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, SVP Christopher Shadday sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.77, for a total value of $209,655.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce D. Hoechner sold 4,500 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $675,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,961 shares of company stock worth $2,946,549 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ROG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sidoti reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Rogers in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rogers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Rogers from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.67.

NYSE:ROG opened at $120.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Rogers Co. has a twelve month low of $105.60 and a twelve month high of $184.00.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $226.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.89 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 8.11%. Rogers’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Rogers Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. The company's Advanced Connectivity Solutions segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless communications infrastructure, automotive, connected devices, wired infrastructure, consumer electronics, and aerospace/defense.

