Rosetta Stone Inc (RST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Rosetta Stone in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Lake Street Capital set a $21.00 price objective on Rosetta Stone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Dougherty & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Rosetta Stone in a research note on Monday, October 1st.

NYSE RST opened at $16.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $368.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.39 and a beta of 0.28. Rosetta Stone has a 52 week low of $11.62 and a 52 week high of $21.54.

Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $42.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.75 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rosetta Stone will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Sonia Galindo sold 1,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total transaction of $27,478.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RST. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new position in shares of Rosetta Stone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rosetta Stone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rosetta Stone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rosetta Stone by 459.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,051 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 15,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Rosetta Stone by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,922 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rosetta Stone Company Profile

Rosetta Stone Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications.

