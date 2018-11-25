Ross Stores (ROST) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Nomura boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Cowen set a $101.00 target price on Ross Stores and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $86.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ross Stores has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.12.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $80.36 on Wednesday. Ross Stores has a one year low of $70.84 and a one year high of $104.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 48.34% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.95%.

In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.15, for a total value of $1,903,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Norman A. Ferber sold 10,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $962,665.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,384,552.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 856.6% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 210.0% in the third quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,085 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 168.7% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 64.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 1,530 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands in the United States. It primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

