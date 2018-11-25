Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Raises Position in PDC Energy Inc (PDCE)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 703,045 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 1.06% of PDC Energy worth $34,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in PDC Energy by 61.7% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 133,600 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,541,000 after buying an additional 51,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in PDC Energy by 12.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,805,490 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $186,317,000 after buying an additional 419,986 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PDC Energy by 82.2% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,873 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Wilks Brothers LLC boosted its holdings in PDC Energy by 91.1% during the third quarter. Wilks Brothers LLC now owns 160,499 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $7,858,000 after buying an additional 76,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in PDC Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,767,075 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $86,517,000 after buying an additional 26,870 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently commented on PDCE. BidaskClub lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Williams Capital set a $82.00 price objective on shares of PDC Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. TD Securities set a $79.00 price objective on shares of PDC Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $35.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.66. PDC Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $35.82 and a 12-month high of $66.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The energy producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $280.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.69 million. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.85) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PDC Energy Inc will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Jeffrey C. Swoveland sold 4,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total transaction of $224,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,391.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Scott J. Reasoner sold 1,341 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total transaction of $67,626.63. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,700,502.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,041 shares of company stock valued at $615,896 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

