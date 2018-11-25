Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC Boosts Holdings in Nike Inc (NKE)

Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC raised its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,425 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nike in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 1,044.3% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Nike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nike in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE opened at $71.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.31. Nike Inc has a twelve month low of $58.54 and a twelve month high of $86.04. The company has a market capitalization of $113.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.77.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 25th. The footwear maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Nike had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 40.69%. The firm had revenue of $9.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Nike’s payout ratio is presently 33.06%.

In other news, Director Johnathan A. Rodgers sold 16,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total value of $1,360,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,203.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 17,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total transaction of $1,413,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,737 shares in the company, valued at $8,708,881.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $4,219,350. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Nike from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Nike from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.74.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

