Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 14,098 WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (WCG)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,518,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in WellCare Health Plans by 28.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,337,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,336,000 after purchasing an additional 299,273 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in WellCare Health Plans by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,077,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,204,000 after purchasing an additional 21,813 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in WellCare Health Plans by 25.8% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 450,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,923,000 after purchasing an additional 92,269 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in WellCare Health Plans by 5.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 361,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,990,000 after purchasing an additional 18,161 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors boosted its holdings in WellCare Health Plans by 21.7% in the third quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 356,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,372,000 after purchasing an additional 63,708 shares during the period. 88.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WellCare Health Plans alerts:

In other news, EVP Yount Michael sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.38, for a total transaction of $131,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,855,248.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of WellCare Health Plans from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of WellCare Health Plans in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of WellCare Health Plans in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $338.00 price objective on shares of WellCare Health Plans in a report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WellCare Health Plans in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.20.

Shares of WCG opened at $242.69 on Friday. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.06 and a 1 year high of $324.99. The firm has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.24. WellCare Health Plans had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that WellCare Health Plans, Inc. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/25/royal-london-asset-management-ltd-acquires-shares-of-14098-wellcare-health-plans-inc-wcg.html.

WellCare Health Plans Profile

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides managed care services for government-sponsored health care programs. It operates through three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare PDPs. The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG).

Receive News & Ratings for WellCare Health Plans Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WellCare Health Plans and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.