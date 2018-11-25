Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $3.67 Million Stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (PNW)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $3,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNW. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,632,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,098,218,000 after buying an additional 1,642,393 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,496,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,095,000 after buying an additional 634,929 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,366,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,109,000 after buying an additional 294,600 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,910,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,423,000 after buying an additional 261,996 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,431,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,316,000 after buying an additional 206,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $88.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.04. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $73.41 and a 1 year high of $92.30.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.7375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 67.82%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PNW shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital to $90.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, Chairman Donald E. Brandt sold 15,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total transaction of $1,406,454.84. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 77,310 shares in the company, valued at $6,848,892.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar resources. The company serves approximately 1.2 million homes and businesses.

