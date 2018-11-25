RRCoin Price Tops $0.0016 on Major Exchanges (RRC)

RRCoin (CURRENCY:RRC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. RRCoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $29,699.00 worth of RRCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, RRCoin has traded down 33.9% against the dollar. One RRCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00009363 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003897 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00024452 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00128640 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00191516 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $320.10 or 0.07956556 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00009407 BTC.

RRCoin Profile

RRCoin’s total supply is 1,800,000,000 tokens. RRCoin’s official website is www.rrchain.network. RRCoin’s official Twitter account is @RRC_IO.

Buying and Selling RRCoin

RRCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RRCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RRCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RRCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

