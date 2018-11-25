Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $352.50 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 33.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,374,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,729,040 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 0.7% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $352,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elite Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 175,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,124,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,625,000 after purchasing an additional 29,540 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 140,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,593,000 after purchasing an additional 7,269 shares during the period. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $108.94 per share, for a total transaction of $125,281.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,730.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $130.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.49.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $106.65 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $97.93 and a 52-week high of $119.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 23.39%. The business had revenue of $27.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 5th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 46.58%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $352.50 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/25/russell-investments-group-ltd-has-352-50-million-holdings-in-jpmorgan-chase-co-jpm.html.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

Read More: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.