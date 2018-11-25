Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $4.77 Million Holdings in Telefonica Brasil SA (VIV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV) by 227.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 479,449 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 332,844 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Telefonica Brasil were worth $4,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Telefonica Brasil during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Telefonica Brasil during the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Telefonica Brasil by 144.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 19,632 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Telefonica Brasil by 251.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 35,383 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 25,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Telefonica Brasil by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,647 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 4,701 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Telefonica Brasil alerts:

VIV stock opened at $11.82 on Friday. Telefonica Brasil SA has a 52-week low of $9.21 and a 52-week high of $17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.81.

Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.28. Telefonica Brasil had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Telefonica Brasil SA will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VIV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays set a $13.00 target price on Telefonica Brasil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Telefonica Brasil from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Telefonica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Scotiabank set a $15.00 target price on Telefonica Brasil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of Telefonica Brasil in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.70.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $4.77 Million Holdings in Telefonica Brasil SA (VIV)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/25/russell-investments-group-ltd-has-4-77-million-holdings-in-telefonica-brasil-sa-viv.html.

Telefonica Brasil Company Profile

Telefônica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed line telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G and 4G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.