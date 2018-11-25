Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stake in Square, Inc. (SQ)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,275 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,045 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Square were worth $4,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Square by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,700,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,753,000 after purchasing an additional 353,037 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Square by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,756,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,265,000 after purchasing an additional 140,800 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Square by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,681,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,635,000 after acquiring an additional 153,458 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,532,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,466,000 after acquiring an additional 306,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Square by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,450,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,579,000 after acquiring an additional 668,394 shares in the last quarter. 51.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square stock opened at $63.47 on Friday. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.14 and a fifty-two week high of $101.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $431.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SQ. ValuEngine cut Square from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Square from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Square from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Square from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.82.

In other Square news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.38, for a total transaction of $28,552,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 472,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,710,989.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.70, for a total value of $145,687.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,456,711.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,522,615 shares of company stock valued at $202,794,134 over the last three months. Company insiders own 27.99% of the company’s stock.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

