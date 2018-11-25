Saga Communications, Inc. (SGA) Stake Raised by Minerva Advisors LLC

Minerva Advisors LLC lifted its position in Saga Communications, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SGA) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the quarter. Saga Communications makes up approximately 1.4% of Minerva Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Minerva Advisors LLC’s holdings in Saga Communications were worth $2,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Saga Communications by 5.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,409,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter.

Get Saga Communications alerts:

In other news, Director Warren S. Lada sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $61,013.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Saga Communications stock opened at $35.89 on Friday. Saga Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.25 and a 12-month high of $45.65.

Saga Communications (NYSEAMERICAN:SGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.65 million during the quarter.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/25/saga-communications-inc-sga-stake-raised-by-minerva-advisors-llc.html.

Saga Communications Profile

Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saga Communications, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Saga Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saga Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.