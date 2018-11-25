salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) Holdings Lowered by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 800,550 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 853,988 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.11% of salesforce.com worth $127,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 3.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,621,104 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $12,224,319,000 after buying an additional 3,066,099 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,948,526 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,466,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292,873 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 13,746.1% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,034,856 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $141,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,382 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 14.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,533,328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,027,545,000 after purchasing an additional 961,104 shares during the period. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 7,692.8% during the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 931,003 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,081,000 after purchasing an additional 919,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CRM. Cowen raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.84.

NYSE:CRM opened at $122.03 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $98.68 and a 12 month high of $161.19. The company has a market capitalization of $92.34 billion, a PE ratio of 271.18, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The CRM provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.24. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total value of $618,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 5,710 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.62, for a total transaction of $688,740.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,369,760.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 497,559 shares of company stock worth $74,087,114. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

