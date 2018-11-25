Sally Beauty (SBH) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

SBH has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $14.00 price target on Sally Beauty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Sally Beauty from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sally Beauty from $13.50 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Sally Beauty to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.22.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Sally Beauty stock opened at $19.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.19. Sally Beauty has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $23.61.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $966.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.98 million. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 82.55% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Sally Beauty will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Aaron E. Alt bought 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.75 per share, with a total value of $49,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,834,113.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott C. Sherman sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $67,332.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,136.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the second quarter worth about $103,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the second quarter worth about $106,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the third quarter worth about $191,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the second quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the third quarter worth about $232,000.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, beauty sundries, and styling tools for retail customers and salon professionals.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.