SB Financial Group (SBFG) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SB Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

Get SB Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SBFG opened at $18.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. SB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $20.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.80 million, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.69.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). SB Financial Group had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $12.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SB Financial Group will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th were given a $0.085 dividend. This is an increase from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.13%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 149.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 13,032 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 149.9% in the second quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 42,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 25,481 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in SB Financial Group by 15.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in SB Financial Group by 17.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 14,414 shares during the period. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SB Financial Group by 7.7% during the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 195,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,965,000 after buying an additional 13,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.29% of the company’s stock.

SB Financial Group Company Profile

SB Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides range of banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, and time certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for SB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.