Schroder Investment Management Group Has $87.68 Million Position in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 710,147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 172,389 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.96% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $87,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Burt Wealth Advisors raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 113.7% during the second quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 4,128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 37.8% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 647,980 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $80,006,000 after acquiring an additional 177,637 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 107,213 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,645,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 7.4% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 345,633 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,318,000 after acquiring an additional 23,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 27.1% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 875,723 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $86,951,000 after acquiring an additional 186,752 shares in the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on WST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th.

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $105.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.19. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.74 and a 12 month high of $125.09.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $431.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.55 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 9.06%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

