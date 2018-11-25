Science in Sport PLC (LON:SIS) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 59 ($0.77) and last traded at GBX 59.50 ($0.78), with a volume of 27206 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 59.50 ($0.78).

Separately, Liberum Capital started coverage on Science in Sport in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 100 ($1.31) price target on the stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Science in Sport (SIS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $59.00” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/25/science-in-sport-sis-reaches-new-1-year-low-at-59-00.html.

About Science in Sport (LON:SIS)

Science in Sport plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sports nutrition products for professional athletes and sports enthusiasts under the SiS brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of the European Union, Australia, and internationally. Its principal product range includes SiS GO isotonic powders and gels for use during exercise; hydration products, including SiS GO hydro tablets and electrolyte powders; SiS GO cereal-based food bars; SiS REGO drinks and protein bars for recovery after training; and SiS Protein, a whey protein range for lean muscle development.

