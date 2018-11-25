Seagate Technology PLC (STX) Stake Lessened by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. decreased its holdings in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 191,921 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 45,989 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $9,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 40,342 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 11,178 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 57,997 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,646,954 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $172,683,000 after purchasing an additional 375,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 289.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,706,099 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $80,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Seagate Technology from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.91.

Shares of STX opened at $42.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.71. Seagate Technology PLC has a 12 month low of $36.69 and a 12 month high of $62.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The data storage provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 123.05% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology PLC will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 18th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 45.74%.

In other Seagate Technology news, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, acquired 371,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.84 per share, with a total value of $15,526,238.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 365,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.84 per share, for a total transaction of $15,299,674.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 742,172 shares of company stock worth $31,053,289 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

