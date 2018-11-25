Sears Holdings Corp (SHLD) Shares Sold by Chou Associates Management Inc.

Chou Associates Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Sears Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SHLD) by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 505,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 626,229 shares during the period. Sears accounts for approximately 0.2% of Chou Associates Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Chou Associates Management Inc.’s holdings in Sears were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHLD. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Sears by 300.4% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 45,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 33,868 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Sears by 37.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 34,347 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sears during the second quarter worth $503,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Sears by 105.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 392,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 201,030 shares during the period. Finally, GMT Capital Corp acquired a new position in Sears during the second quarter worth $1,143,000. 57.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sears alerts:

Shares of SHLD stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. Sears Holdings Corp has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $6.67.

Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 13th. The company reported ($4.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SHLD shares. S&P Equity Research dropped their price objective on Sears from $1.45 to $1.23 in a report on Friday, August 31st. ValuEngine raised Sears from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd.

In other Sears news, major shareholder Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 209,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total transaction of $232,545.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 647,516 shares in the company, valued at $718,742.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 141,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.63, for a total value of $89,334.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 560,016 shares in the company, valued at $352,810.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 601,500 shares of company stock worth $524,919. 56.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Sears Holdings Corp (SHLD) Shares Sold by Chou Associates Management Inc.” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/25/sears-holdings-corp-shld-shares-sold-by-chou-associates-management-inc.html.

Sears Profile

Sears Holdings Corporation operates as an integrated retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Kmart and Sears Domestic. The Kmart segment operates retail stores that offer a range of products, including consumer electronics, seasonal merchandise, outdoor living, toys, lawn and garden equipment, food and consumables, and apparel; and in-store pharmacies.

See Also: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sears Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SHLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Sears Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sears and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.