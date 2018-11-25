Select Bancorp Inc (SLCT) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Select Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SLCT) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating. Select Bancorp’s rating score has improved by 66.7% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $14.75 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.20 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Select Bancorp an industry rank of 106 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Select Bancorp alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. FIG Partners upgraded shares of Select Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Select Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Select Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLCT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.96. 9,848 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,613. Select Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $14.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $230.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.21.

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Select Bancorp had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $12.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Select Bancorp will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark Alan Jeffries purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gerald W. Hayes, Jr. purchased 2,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $29,937.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 5,895 shares of company stock valued at $71,938. Corporate insiders own 14.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLCT. JCSD Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $6,045,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Select Bancorp by 8,239.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,541,000 after purchasing an additional 479,677 shares during the period. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Select Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $5,868,000. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Select Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $3,353,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Select Bancorp by 58.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 590,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,327,000 after purchasing an additional 218,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.04% of the company’s stock.

About Select Bancorp

Select Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, money market and NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Select Bancorp (SLCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Select Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.