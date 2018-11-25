SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases New Position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NSIT)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 56,845 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,075,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Insight Enterprises as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NSIT. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 698,967 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,807,000 after buying an additional 59,767 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,071,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 56.3% in the third quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 14,469 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $828,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 3.9% in the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 44,710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Steven W. Dodenhoff sold 4,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total value of $273,063.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,652,749.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NSIT shares. B. Riley upped their price target on Insight Enterprises from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine lowered Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 10th.

NSIT stock opened at $44.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.19. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.10 and a 1 year high of $56.86.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 16.60%. Insight Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and service solutions for small and medium sized firms, enterprises, governments, schools, and health care organizations in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains its products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and provides infrastructure management solutions.

