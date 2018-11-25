Shaker Financial Services LLC Invests $212,000 in First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd (FPF)

Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd (NYSE:FPF) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd during the 2nd quarter worth about $248,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd during the 2nd quarter worth about $312,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd by 212.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 17,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 12,117 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd during the 2nd quarter worth about $526,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd by 194.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 16,248 shares during the period.

Shares of FPF opened at $19.83 on Friday. First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd has a 12 month low of $19.79 and a 12 month high of $25.10.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.1425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 3rd. This is an increase from First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.62%.

First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd Company Profile

