Shell Asset Management Co. Has $15.30 Million Position in Public Storage (PSA)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 791 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $15,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Public Storage by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,674,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,160,411,000 after buying an additional 290,505 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Public Storage by 19.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,736,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,528,235,000 after buying an additional 1,116,634 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Public Storage by 0.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,350,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,854,000 after buying an additional 18,311 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Public Storage by 1.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,302,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $522,366,000 after buying an additional 35,097 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Public Storage by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,579,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,300,000 after buying an additional 50,027 shares during the period. 81.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Storage alerts:

PSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $194.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Public Storage from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.54.

Public Storage stock opened at $207.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $180.48 and a 12 month high of $234.90.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85. The company had revenue of $706.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.51 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 30.87% and a net margin of 55.38%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 11th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.20%.

In other news, Director Gary E. Pruitt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total value of $1,016,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,697,972.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald L. Havner, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.54, for a total value of $21,154,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/25/shell-asset-management-co-has-15-30-million-position-in-public-storage-psa.html.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. The Company's headquarters are located in Glendale, California. At June 30, 2018, we had interests in 2,402 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 160 million net rentable square feet in the United States and 228 storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 12 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.