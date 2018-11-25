Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 2,824 Shares of FMC Corp (FMC)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 195,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,824 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in FMC were worth $17,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FMC. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,488,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,313,000. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

FMC stock opened at $79.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.60. FMC Corp has a fifty-two week low of $72.73 and a fifty-two week high of $98.70.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. FMC had a net margin of 22.28% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FMC Corp will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FMC. Buckingham Research began coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Monday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Friday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Monday, November 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. FMC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.08.

In related news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne acquired 1,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $86.12 per share, for a total transaction of $101,018.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,081,631.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

