Sherritt International (S) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.48

Shares of Sherritt International Corp (TSE:S) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.49, with a volume of 1386352 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.54.

S has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Eight Capital decreased their target price on Sherritt International from C$2.15 to C$1.95 in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Sherritt International from C$1.50 to C$1.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Sherritt International from C$1.65 to C$1.20 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.16.

Sherritt International Company Profile (TSE:S)

Sherritt International Corporation engages in mining and refining nickel from lateritic ores in Canada, Cuba, and Madagascar. The company operates through Moa JV and Fort Site, Ambatovy JV, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Corporate and Other segments. The Moa JV and Fort Site segment is involved in mining, processing, and refining of nickel and cobalt; and the production and sale of agricultural fertilizers.

