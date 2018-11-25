ShipChain (SHIP) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.31 Million

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 25th. ShipChain has a market capitalization of $1.31 million and $304.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ShipChain has traded down 34.7% against the U.S. dollar. One ShipChain token can now be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000160 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009097 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003784 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00025452 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00125847 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00191681 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.26 or 0.07963384 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009209 BTC.

ShipChain Profile

ShipChain was first traded on December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 211,943,624 tokens. The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain. ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ShipChain is www.shipchain.io.

Buying and Selling ShipChain

ShipChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShipChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ShipChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

