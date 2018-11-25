Siemens (SIE) Given a €140.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($162.79) price objective on Siemens (FRA:SIE) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SIE has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €138.00 ($160.47) price target on Siemens and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Commerzbank set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on Siemens and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Citigroup set a €137.00 ($159.30) price target on Siemens and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Cfra set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on Siemens and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €123.00 ($143.02) price target on Siemens and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €127.40 ($148.14).

Shares of Siemens stock opened at €100.54 ($116.91) on Wednesday. Siemens has a 1 year low of €101.40 ($117.91) and a 1 year high of €133.39 ($155.10).

About Siemens

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators for gas or steam power plants, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation, and oil and gas production and transportation.

