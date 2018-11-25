Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) Position Boosted by Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its stake in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 98.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 237,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,870 shares during the quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $42,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Simon Property Group by 9,319.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 992,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 982,385 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in Simon Property Group by 277.2% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 759,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,155,000 after buying an additional 557,781 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Simon Property Group by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,460,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $611,567,000 after buying an additional 445,506 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Simon Property Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,623,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,211,739,000 after buying an additional 350,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Simon Property Group by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 793,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,126,000 after buying an additional 275,845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPG opened at $182.43 on Friday. Simon Property Group Inc has a twelve month low of $145.78 and a twelve month high of $191.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $58.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.40.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.07. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.83% and a return on equity of 57.87%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.36%.

In other Simon Property Group news, insider John Rulli sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $1,119,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank set a $183.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group to $183.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.46.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

