SK Telecom Co Ltd (SKM) Receives $30.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

SK Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Separately, HSBC upgraded SK Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th.

Shares of SK Telecom stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.45. 750,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,583. The firm has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. SK Telecom has a 52-week low of $22.66 and a 52-week high of $28.97.

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 14th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter. SK Telecom had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 18.28%. On average, equities analysts expect that SK Telecom will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Silchester International Investors LLP grew its position in shares of SK Telecom by 10.0% during the second quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 17,063,149 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $397,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,371 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in SK Telecom by 4.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,637,496 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $268,693,000 after acquiring an additional 387,490 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in SK Telecom in the third quarter worth about $82,046,000. Oldfield Partners LLP grew its position in SK Telecom by 9.0% in the third quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 2,863,824 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $79,843,000 after acquiring an additional 235,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in SK Telecom by 21.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,518,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $58,742,000 after acquiring an additional 451,986 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.42% of the company’s stock.

About SK Telecom

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates in four segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunication Services, E-Commerce Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice transmission and data transmission services; cellular global roaming services; interconnection services to connect its networks to fixed-line and other wireless networks; Internet of Things solutions; and platform services, as well as sells wireless devices, including smartphones and basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

