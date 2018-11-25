Smoke Hits One Day Volume of $27.00 (SMOKE)

Smoke (CURRENCY:SMOKE) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 24th. Smoke has a market cap of $859,406.00 and approximately $27.00 worth of Smoke was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Smoke has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar. One Smoke token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0429 or 0.00001152 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009311 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003840 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00026194 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00125735 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00189534 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $319.27 or 0.08571648 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00009181 BTC.

Smoke Profile

Smoke’s total supply is 42,701,664 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,022,339 tokens. The official website for Smoke is www.smoke.network. The official message board for Smoke is medium.com/smokenetwork.

Smoke Token Trading

Smoke can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoke directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smoke should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smoke using one of the exchanges listed above.

