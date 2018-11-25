SOILcoin (SOIL) Trading Down 53.3% Over Last 7 Days

SOILcoin (CURRENCY:SOIL) traded down 23.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 25th. SOILcoin has a market capitalization of $11,886.00 and $13.00 worth of SOILcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SOILcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SOILcoin has traded down 53.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SOILcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,793.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.87 or 0.02895641 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.94 or 0.04426230 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00751993 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.60 or 0.01465491 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00116524 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $64.58 or 0.01702012 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00501174 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOILcoin Profile

SOIL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2015. SOILcoin’s total supply is 5,702,048 coins. The Reddit community for SOILcoin is /r/SOILcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SOILcoin’s official Twitter account is @soilcoin. SOILcoin’s official website is soil.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “SOIL uses DAGGER algorithm. Dagger was creted by Vitalik Buterin and it's a GPU-Friendly, Memory intensive, ASIC-proof consensus algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SOILcoin

SOILcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOILcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOILcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SOILcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SOILcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SOILcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.