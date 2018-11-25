Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Very Likely to Affect Royal Dutch Shell (RDSA) Share Price

Media coverage about Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) has trended somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Royal Dutch Shell earned a media sentiment score of 0.95 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the company an news buzz score of 8 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is very likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Royal Dutch Shell’s analysis:

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

Shares of LON:RDSA opened at GBX 2,300.50 ($30.06) on Friday. Royal Dutch Shell has a one year low of GBX 1,982.50 ($25.90) and a one year high of GBX 2,579.50 ($33.71).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,130 ($40.90) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,880 ($37.63) to GBX 2,850 ($37.24) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Friday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Royal Dutch Shell currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,973 ($38.85).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Very Likely to Affect Royal Dutch Shell (RDSA) Share Price” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/25/somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-very-likely-to-affect-royal-dutch-shell-rdsa-share-price.html.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc explores for crude oil and natural gas worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company also liquefies gas; converts natural gas to liquids to provide fuels and other products; markets and transports oil and gas; and extracts bitumen from mined oil sands and converts it to synthetic crude oil.

Further Reading: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.