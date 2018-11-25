Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. Has $4.38 Million Position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 82.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,780 shares during the period. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $4,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 402.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, WP Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000.

Shares of SPY stock opened at $263.25 on Friday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $252.92 and a 52 week high of $293.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $1.3226 per share. This is an increase from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 21st.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

