Southern Co (SO) Holdings Boosted by Redwood Investment Management LLC

Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 26.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 133.8% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Southern by 359.3% during the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 2,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Southern during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the second quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 83.5% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Barclays lowered Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.32.

NYSE SO opened at $45.72 on Friday. Southern Co has a one year low of $42.38 and a one year high of $52.00. The stock has a market cap of $47.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Southern had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 19th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 16th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.47%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, New Jersey, Florida, Tennessee, and Maryland, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas midstream operations.

