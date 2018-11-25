Spark Networks (LOV) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Spark Networks is a leading provider of online personals in the United States and internationally. Our comprehensive, user-friendly websites offer convenient and safe places for likeminded singles to connect. Many of these connections lead to long term relationships and quite often marriage. “

LOV opened at $9.62 on Thursday. Spark Networks has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $15.40.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Spark Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $815,000. PEAK6 Investments L.P. grew its position in Spark Networks by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. PEAK6 Investments L.P. now owns 478,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 32,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Spark Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,721,000.

About Spark Networks

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering professionals and highly educated singles with serious relationship intentions in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the EliteSingles, SilverSingles, JDate, Christian Mingle, eDarling, JSwipe, and Attractive World brands.

