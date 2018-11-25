Square, Inc. (SQ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $910.57 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) to post $910.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Square’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $937.28 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $870.10 million. Square posted sales of $616.04 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Square will report full year sales of $3.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.13 billion to $3.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.22 billion to $4.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Square.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $431.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SQ. Buckingham Research raised Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, August 6th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Square from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised Square from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, October 12th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Square to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Square from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Square currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.82.

In other news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 400,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.38, for a total value of $28,552,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 472,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,710,989.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 50,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total value of $4,003,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 494,544 shares in the company, valued at $39,598,138.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,522,615 shares of company stock worth $202,794,134 over the last 90 days. 27.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Square during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Square by 1,725.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new stake in Square during the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Square during the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Square during the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.04% of the company’s stock.

Square stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.47. The company had a trading volume of 6,010,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,165,684. The company has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -634.70 and a beta of 4.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Square has a 12 month low of $34.14 and a 12 month high of $101.15.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

