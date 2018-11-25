SSR Mining (SSRM) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SSR Mining from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 11th. Howard Weil upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Sunday, October 21st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.88.

Shares of SSRM stock opened at $11.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 8.91 and a quick ratio of 6.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38 and a beta of -0.41. SSR Mining has a 1 year low of $7.64 and a 1 year high of $11.44.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $115.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.00 million. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SSR Mining will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in SSR Mining by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,878,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,071,000 after purchasing an additional 109,627 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SSR Mining by 80.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,231,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,722,000 after purchasing an additional 549,539 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in SSR Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in SSR Mining by 214.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 42,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its position in SSR Mining by 14.7% during the third quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 82,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 10,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.24% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; and the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

