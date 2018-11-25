Staker 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.00 (STR)

Staker (CURRENCY:STR) traded 33% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. One Staker token can currently be purchased for about $0.0070 or 0.00000180 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Staker has traded 40.7% lower against the US dollar. Staker has a market capitalization of $7,072.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Staker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009078 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003766 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00025242 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00125449 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00190180 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $314.64 or 0.08110911 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009250 BTC.

Staker Profile

Staker’s total supply is 1,846,160 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,013,285 tokens. Staker’s official website is staker.network. The Reddit community for Staker is /r/Staker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Staker’s official Twitter account is @StakerToken.

Staker Token Trading

Staker can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Staker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Staker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Staker using one of the exchanges listed above.

