Stantec Inc. (STN) Position Increased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,637 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.17% of Stantec worth $4,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Stantec by 5.3% during the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 82,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Stantec by 1.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 716,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,814,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Stantec during the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Global X Management Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stantec by 18.7% during the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 27,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Stantec by 42.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 5,790 shares during the last quarter. 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Stantec stock opened at $23.74 on Friday. Stantec Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.05 and a 12 month high of $29.25. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.07). Stantec had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $690.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stantec Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.1049 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 27th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 30.88%.

STN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Stantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Scotiabank raised Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Howard Weil raised Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Scotia Howard Weill raised Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consulting Services  Canada, Consulting Services  United States, Consulting Services  Global, and Construction Services.

