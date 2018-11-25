State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Invests $220,000 in Addus Homecare Co. (ADUS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADUS. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Addus Homecare in the second quarter valued at $118,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Addus Homecare in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Addus Homecare in the third quarter valued at $212,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Addus Homecare in the second quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Addus Homecare by 240.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 4,151 shares during the period.

In other news, EVP Laurie Manning sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $71,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,625.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Zoccoli sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $1,782,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

ADUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Addus Homecare in a report on Monday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Stephens upped their price objective on Addus Homecare from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Addus Homecare in a report on Monday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Addus Homecare in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Addus Homecare from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Addus Homecare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ADUS opened at $68.30 on Friday. Addus Homecare Co. has a 12 month low of $31.20 and a 12 month high of $76.89. The firm has a market cap of $894.59 million, a PE ratio of 42.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. Addus Homecare had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $137.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.43 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Addus Homecare Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Addus Homecare

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company's personal care services offer assistance with activities of daily living. Its services include assistance with bathing, grooming, oral care, assistance with feeding and dressing, medication reminders, meal planning and preparation, housekeeping, and transportation services, as well as other activities of daily living.

