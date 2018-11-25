Stone Energy (SGY) Earns “Hold” Rating from CIBC

CIBC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Stone Energy (NYSE:SGY) in a report published on Thursday morning. CIBC currently has a $2.50 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

SGY opened at $35.49 on Thursday. Stone Energy has a fifty-two week low of $16.76 and a fifty-two week high of $40.16.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Stone Energy stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stone Energy Co. (NYSE:SGY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,104 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Stone Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

About Stone Energy

Stone Energy Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and operation of oil and gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, it had an estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of approximately 32.5 million barrels of oil equivalent.

