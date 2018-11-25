Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Has $184,000 Position in Pier 1 Imports Inc (PIR)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pier 1 Imports Inc (NYSE:PIR) by 40.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 122,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,120 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pier 1 Imports were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Pier 1 Imports by 53.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 88,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 30,600 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Pier 1 Imports by 4.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 753,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 31,788 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Pier 1 Imports in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in Pier 1 Imports by 14.8% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 432,005 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 55,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Pier 1 Imports in the second quarter valued at about $168,000. 66.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PIR opened at $1.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Pier 1 Imports Inc has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $5.92.

Pier 1 Imports (NYSE:PIR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $355.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.79 million. Pier 1 Imports had a negative return on equity of 22.02% and a negative net margin of 3.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Pier 1 Imports Inc will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PIR. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Pier 1 Imports from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pier 1 Imports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. ValuEngine raised Pier 1 Imports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Pier 1 Imports from $1.80 to $1.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Pier 1 Imports from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.04.

Pier 1 Imports Company Profile

Pier 1 Imports, Inc engages in the retail sale of decorative accessories, furniture, candles, housewares, gifts, and seasonal products. It offers decorative accents and textiles, such as rugs, wall decorations and mirrors, pillows, bedding, lamps, vases, dried and artificial flowers, baskets, ceramics, dinnerware, candles, fragrances, gifts, and seasonal items; and furniture and furniture cushions that are used in living, dining, office, kitchen and bedroom areas, sunrooms, and patios.

