Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in State Bank Financial Corp (STBZ)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in State Bank Financial Corp (NASDAQ:STBZ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STBZ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in State Bank Financial by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,791,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,246,000 after purchasing an additional 690,381 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in State Bank Financial by 282.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 826,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,600,000 after purchasing an additional 610,478 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in State Bank Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,859,000. Chicago Capital Management LLC bought a new position in State Bank Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,568,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in State Bank Financial by 5,396.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 193,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,454,000 after purchasing an additional 189,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on STBZ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded State Bank Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.50 target price on shares of State Bank Financial in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub upgraded State Bank Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded State Bank Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.83.

NASDAQ:STBZ opened at $23.95 on Friday. State Bank Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $35.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $929.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

State Bank Financial (NASDAQ:STBZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.11). State Bank Financial had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $68.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.65 million. As a group, research analysts expect that State Bank Financial Corp will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. State Bank Financial’s payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

State Bank Financial Company Profile

State Bank Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for State Bank and Trust Company that provides various community banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's deposit products and services include checking, commercial operating, savings and money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as short- to longer-term certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer demand deposit, and savings and time deposit products.

