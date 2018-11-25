Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Nexeo Solutions Inc (NXEO)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nexeo Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NXEO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Nexeo Solutions by 19.1% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,016,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,408,000 after acquiring an additional 323,750 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nexeo Solutions by 25.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,933,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,657,000 after acquiring an additional 392,532 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nexeo Solutions by 16.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 982,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,975,000 after acquiring an additional 136,392 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Nexeo Solutions by 46.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 822,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,512,000 after buying an additional 261,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Nexeo Solutions by 4.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 708,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,470,000 after buying an additional 28,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nexeo Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks lowered Nexeo Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nexeo Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Shares of Nexeo Solutions stock opened at $9.86 on Friday. Nexeo Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $7.46 and a 12 month high of $12.64. The company has a market cap of $884.78 million, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Nexeo Solutions Company Profile

Nexeo Solutions, Inc operates as a chemical and plastic products distributor in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Chemicals, Plastics, and Environmental Services segments. It provides approximately 22,000 products used in various industries, including household, industrial and institutional, lubricants, architectural coatings, adhesives, sealants, elastomers, automotive, healthcare, personal care, oil and gas, and construction.

