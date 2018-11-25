News headlines about Stratex International (LON:STI) have trended positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Stratex International earned a media sentiment score of 2.14 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 4 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Stratex International has a twelve month low of GBX 0.62 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 2.11 ($0.03).

Get Stratex International alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Stratex International (STI) Receives Daily Media Impact Score of 2.14” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/25/stratex-international-sti-receives-daily-media-impact-score-of-2-14.html.

About Stratex International

Stratex International Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of gold and other base metals in Turkey, East Africa, and West Africa. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Stratex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.