Strongbridge Biopharma plc (SBBP) Receives $16.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.75.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $17.00 target price on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott increased their target price on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Strongbridge Biopharma by 25.1% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 82,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 16,574 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma during the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma during the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma during the second quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma during the second quarter valued at about $154,000. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Strongbridge Biopharma stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.21. 62,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $243.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of -0.36. Strongbridge Biopharma has a 1-year low of $3.85 and a 1-year high of $9.25.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Strongbridge Biopharma will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Strongbridge Biopharma

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company's commercial products include Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States; and Macrilen, an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist for use in the diagnosis of patients with adult growth hormone deficiency in the United States and Canada.

