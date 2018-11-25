Stryker (SYK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Stryker exited the third quarter on a mixed note, with earnings beating estimates and revenues missing the same. The company continues to gain from its flagship Mako Total Knee platform, which drove its core Orthopaedic segment. In fact, the company witnessed solid growth in Mako robot installations in the quarter. Surging domestic sales is another positive. Moreover, solid performance in emerging markets and Europe paints a bright picture. Solid expansion in operating margin is encouraging as well. A raised guidance for 2018 buoys optimism. Stryker outperformed the industry in a year’s time. On the flip side, gross margin has been declining. Total debt on the balance sheet remains unchanged, adding to the company’s woes. The Trauma & Extremities business had moderate growth and was affected by softness in the market and product supply issues. Stiff competition is likely to mar Stryker’s prospects.”

SYK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays began coverage on Stryker in a research report on Monday, October 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $198.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen set a $195.00 price objective on Stryker and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Stryker from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Stryker from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Stryker to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $181.86.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $164.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Stryker has a 12 month low of $146.80 and a 12 month high of $179.84.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 9.31%. On average, research analysts forecast that Stryker will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.97%.

In other Stryker news, VP Katherine Ann Owen sold 37,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.84, for a total value of $6,317,563.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,896,470.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.17, for a total value of $133,627.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,203.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,031 shares of company stock worth $6,520,313. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 4.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 10,264 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the second quarter worth $13,745,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 1.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,307 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Stryker by 79.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 118,193 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $19,958,000 after acquiring an additional 52,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 13.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

